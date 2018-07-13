Police shoot person in Auburn Bay after chasing down stolen vehicle

Police followed a stolen vehicle for six hours as it was driven throughout Calgary moving in for the arrest in Auburn Bay, shooting a person as the situation escalated.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating, as ASIRT always does after police incidents that result in serious injury or death.

The incident began at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when police noticed a stolen vehicle in the city's southeast, police said in a release on Friday.

A HAWCS helicopter and a tactical unit were called in to assist. They followed the stolen vehicle as it was driven throughout the city.

After about six hours, the suspect entered the community of Auburn Bay, police said.

When officers moved in to make an arrest, police say a second vehicle arrived — also believed to be stolen — and the situation escalated.

At about 10:35 p.m., a member of the tactical unit discharged his gun, hitting one person, police said.

That person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people were arrested.

No police officers were injured.

"I got home back from working at the Stampede and there's just police cars everywhere," said local resident Devin Haag.

"I actually live a few houses down from it, so it's definitely concerning. You don't know who your neighbours are a lot of the time."

The incident is the Calgary Police Service's fifth officer-involved shooting of 2018.

Police said more information about the incident will be released later on Friday.