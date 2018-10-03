Calgary snowfall breaks 2 records for October as cleanup efforts grow

Calgary is cleaning up after Tuesday's unseasonably harsh taste of winter.

The good news is, the weather system that wreaked havoc on western Alberta has pushed farther east and snowfall warnings that were in effect for three southeast Alberta regions Wednesday morning ended shortly before 9 a.m.

But all that snow meant two separate weather records were broken in the city. Environment Canada said the 32.8 centimetres of snow that fell in Calgary Tuesday shattered the Oct. 2 snowfall record of 4.6 centimetres set in 1954. And the snow also broke the record for one day in October, which was 30 centimetres set in 1914.

Calgary, comparatively, got off light as Environment Canada said both Kananaskis and the hamlet of Bragg Creek west of Calgary saw 60 centimetres fall as of 7 p.m. MT, while the hamlet of Exshaw had 48 centimetres of snow as of 9 p.m.

Snow route parking ban

Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson said Tuesday help from Edmonton, Red Deer Okotoks and Medicine Hat was heading to Calgary in the form of additional trucks and graders to clear city roads.

In a release Wednesday morning, the city said 59 sanders and 22 graders with crews were on the roads to prepare for the morning commute, and 40 pieces of equipment from "municipal partners" would be added to help.

A commuter trudges through the snow on Tuesday after Calgary was hit with a record-breaking October snowstorm. (Audrey Neveu/Radio-Canada)

A 72-hour snow route parking ban was also called, which goes into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Crews were still working to clear the key routes in the city but they expected to move on to Priority 2 routes later in the morning.

The city was reminding people that home and business owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their properties.