Alberta cities opening reception centres for N.W.T. evacuees

Wildfire evacuees arriving in Calgary and Red Deer today from the Northwest Territories by air and vehicle will be greeted at help centres.

One reception centre is at the Calgary International Airport for those arriving by the five flights from the N.W.T. anticipated today.

The other Calgary centre for those arriving by car is set up at the Westin hotel at the airport.

Red Deer, located about 150 kilometres north of Calgary, has also opened a reception centre at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre.

The City of Edmonton will begin accepting evacuees on Friday, August 18, at noon. The reception centre is located at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

Evacuees have also been directed centres in two towns northwest of Edmonton. One in Valleyview, Alta at the Palace Arena and the other in Fox Creek, Alta at the Fox Creek Hall.

Yellowknife wildfire evacuation: A race against time | About That Duration 3:54 People in Yellowknife have been ordered to evacuate in the next 24 hours as wildfires approach. Andrew Chang explains what's complicating the effort to help 22,000 people escape as flames close in.

The centre in Red Deer has the ability to welcome up to 1,000 N.W.T. evacuees.

The two centres in Calgary can provide supports to up to 5,000 evacuees, said Iain Buschell, director of Emergency Management and Community Safety with the city.

"We know that this is a difficult time for those in Yellowknife and the surrounding areas and the thousands of people who are fleeing to escape the fires," he said.

"We in Calgary are here to help."

Buschell says Calgary's Municipal Emergency Plan has been activated.

In a statement, the Calgary airport said on top of the flights anticipated today, they expect "several flights to arrive over the coming days" carrying wildfire evacuees.

Along with connecting people to accommodations, the Calgary centres will provides onsite resources for emotional wellness and both the Calgary and Red Deer centres can help with people's pets.

In Edmonton, officials said the centre in their city will provide all immediate needs for evacuees including temporary lodging, food services, clothing, pet day care and health care. Evacuees can bring their pets, but are encouraged to not leave animals in vehicles due to the hot temperature expected.

Edmontonians are asked not to bring donations of any kind to the EXPO Centre. Donations and volunteers are not needed at this time.

"Though a difficult situation brings you to our city, know you are safe here and have our support," said Edmonton city manager, Andre Corbould.

In N.W.T., Canada Task Force 2 — Alberta's nationally-affiliated provincial disaster response team — deployed 10 personnel to help at the emergency operations centres and incidents command posts in areas in and around Yellowknife.

Alberta Health Services is also collaborating with the N.W.T. and so far has transferred 45 N.W.T. residents in continuing care to continuing care spaces throughout Alberta.

Buschell is asking that donations not be brought to either of the centres in Calgary but that people instead check the N.W.T. official website for recommended organizations that are best positioned to help.

List of evacuation centres in Alberta, and their addresses:

Valleyview, Alta. Polar Palace Arena, 4429 - 52 Avenue.

Polar Palace Arena, 4429 - 52 Avenue. Fox Creek, Alta. Fox Creek Hall, 200 1st Street.

Fox Creek Hall, 200 1st Street. Red Deer, Alta. G.H. Dawe Community Centre, 6175 67 Street.

G.H. Dawe Community Centre, 6175 67 Street. Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton EXPO Centre,7515 118 Avenue N.W. in Hall C.

Edmonton EXPO Centre,7515 118 Avenue N.W. in Hall C. Calgary, Alta. International Airports 2000 Airport Road N.E. On the arrivals level, across from door 12 (for air passengers)

International Airports 2000 Airport Road N.E. On the arrivals level, across from door 12 (for air passengers) Calgary, Alta. Westin Calgary Airport hotel 671 Aero Drive N.E. (for vehicle passengers)

N.W.T. evacuees can register here on the N.W.T. government website.