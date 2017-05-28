Suspect charged in northeast Calgary shooting

A shooting in northeast Calgary earlier this week that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries has resulted in multiple charges against the suspect.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6700 block of 43rd Avenue northeast, police said in a release.

Officers located a suspect in a vehicle with a gun in it, about half an hour later in the Foothills Industrial Park area.

Two people were taken into custody, but one was later released.

The other, 40-year-old Travis Neal Favel, has now been charged with numerous offences, including attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The victim is expected to recover, police said on Wednesday.