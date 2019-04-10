Suspect arrested after shooting in Temple sends man to hospital

The victim of a shooting on Tuesday night in northeast Calgary is expected to survive.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of 43rd Avenue northeast.

Officers located a suspect in a vehicle about half an hour later in the Foothills Industrial Park area, police said.

Police say officers found a gun inside the vehicle.

One man was taken into custody and charges are pending.