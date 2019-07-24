'We need to help them': Calgary man feeding his northeast community with front yard food bank

A Calgary man is continuing his mission to make a difference in his community, all from a patch of grass in his front yard.

Last year, Syed Hassan and his Love With Humanity Association set up a multi-cultural library outside his home in Saddle Ridge, helping the community connect with hundreds of books published in Urdu, Punjabi and English, including some Canadian classics.

He went on to open seven libraries in and around the city, including neighbouring towns like Okotoks and Cochrane.

His latest mission is food.

"The motto of this outdoor food bank is 'take a blessing, leave a blessing,'" said Hassan, standing proudly by his neat, freshly painted red and white boxes.

"You can come whenever you like, 24 hours. Some people hesitate to go to a food bank. Some people are private. Here, you can come any time," said Hassan.

Syed Hassan’s community food bank is the first of many. Hassan hopes to build and install similar structures at other locations, as he did last year with his multi-cultural libraries. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The food bank is split into two halves, one door to donate and one door to take.

It's full of everything from South Asian staples like rice and pulses, to toothpaste and toiletries.

"This is our passion. Lots of people are jobless, so we we have to think about them," said Hassan.

"We decided to do something for our Canadians," he said. "At least they can run a house and feed families. We have breakfast, lunch," he said.

His group, the Love With Humanity Association, is a small, grassroots group set up to to make a difference in the city.

As well as libraries and food banks, they have also set up coffee with seniors events and hand out food and clothes to the homeless downtown.

"We are spreading love. Our communities are important and our mission is to provide these kind of services to make them smile, to make them happy," said Hassan.

Hassan is taking donations of food and essentials to keep his food bank stocked. It includes everything from South Asian cooking essentials to toilet paper and toothpaste. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Like his free libraries, made in a friend's garage, Hassan says he plans to roll out his food banks at other locations around the city.

"In a church, mosque, temple, gurdwara, wherever, just send the request and this is a gift for the community."

"We are Canadian and we have values and we want to do something," said Hassan.

Hassan's work has attracted the attention of residents and local politicians.

"This is important for the community. Some people don't have a ride to go to the food bank," said neighbour Rohllah Masoom.

"This is making a difference. With the economy, people lost their jobs, and they're going to have food at least. This is important," said Masoom.

"It's a great initiative. We have this great organization finding a way to provide food to hungry residents in northeast Calgary," said Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal.

"I think they're doing a great job and it's a great community-based initiative," said Chahal.

Hassan's food bank on Saddle Lake Way N.E. has its official launch ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m.