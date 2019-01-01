Skip to Main Content
Calgary couple welcomes New Year's baby at 12:01 a.m.

The first baby to be born in Calgary in 2019 was born one minute into the new year.

Baby Aryia was born at the Rockyview General Hospital

CBC News ·

Parents Shauna McIntyre-Dockrell and Martin Dockrell welcomed their New Year's baby, Aryia, at the Rockyview General Hospital at 12:01 a.m.

Edmonton's first newborn of the year, Tia Bocauto, was born at 12:08 a.m.

The first baby born in Calgary last year made his grand entrance just 12 seconds after midnight.

UNICEF has estimated 999 babies will be born in Canada on New Year's Day on Jan. 1, 2019, and 350,000 babies are expected to be born in the country this year.

With a file from The Canadian Press

