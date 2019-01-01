Calgary couple welcomes New Year's baby at 12:01 a.m.

The first baby to be born in Calgary in 2019 was born one minute into the new year.

Parents Shauna McIntyre-Dockrell and Martin Dockrell welcomed their New Year's baby, Aryia, at the Rockyview General Hospital at 12:01 a.m.

Congratulations to Shauna McIntyre-Dockrell and Martin Dockrell on the birth of their beautiful new daughter, Aryia Dockrell. Born at the Rockyview General Hospital at 12:01am, Aryia is Calgary’s 2019 New Year’s baby! <a href="https://t.co/pGT4SebE4h">pic.twitter.com/pGT4SebE4h</a> —@AHS_YYCZone

Edmonton's first newborn of the year, Tia Bocauto, was born at 12:08 a.m.

The first baby born in Calgary last year made his grand entrance just 12 seconds after midnight.

UNICEF has estimated 999 babies will be born in Canada on New Year's Day on Jan. 1, 2019, and 350,000 babies are expected to be born in the country this year.