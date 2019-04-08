Calgary city council hires Emily Laidlaw as new ethics adviser
Law professor will offer confidential guidance to council members, including matters of conduct
After several months of searching, Calgary's city council has named a new ethics adviser.
Emily Laidlaw will offer confidential guidance to council members on ethical matters, including matters of conduct as it relates to their jobs.
The job has been open since the city's first ethics adviser, Alice Woolley, was appointed a judge last fall.
Laidlaw is an associate professor of law at the University of Calgary and Mayor NaheedNenshi says she's extraordinarily well-qualified for the role.
"It's sort of a reactive job, right? So people turn to her when they're looking for advice," he said.
"I know that a lot of members of council have been anxious to have someone in that role."
Laidlaw starts the part-time job immediately.
"I'm excited to take on this important function and am happy to serve city council and get to know each of the councillors individually," Laidlaw said in a release.
With files from Scott Dippel
