'I wouldn't be here if my mom wasn't here': Mother, daughter overcome addictions together at treatment centre

Lorraine Bruneau sits in a group sharing circle with her daughter, Melissa Bigstone, along with staff and fellow recovering addicts.

Bruneau, is from a First Nation in northern Alberta, shares her story of overcoming addictions and the relationship she now has with her daughter, thanks to the Narrow Road Home Women's Recovery Centre in High River.

Growing up, Bruneau struggled with alcohol and drugs and suffered sexual abuse.

"It's like a generational thing, where I am the one now that is saying, enough. It's never too late for anybody … I am 48, my life has just begun," says the recovering addict.

Bruneau was adopted by her grandparents at a young age and says she was sexually abused while growing up.

"I struggled with rejection, abandonment and just hating men. I grew up with that and started to drink at an early age … then I had my children," she said.

'Who parties with their children?'

Bruneau saw her four children — one son and three daughters — taken into the foster care system because of her addictions.

"My children have been in foster care and I fight so hard to get them back, then I relapse again. It has been a constant struggle," she said.

Bruneau wants to break the cycle of generational trauma within her family.

"Who parties with their children? I know there's lots of them out there that do that but you know what, we don't have to condemn ourselves anymore," she said.

"We can learn how to surpass that and forgive ourselves truly. I'm setting an example of finally what I have in me and it's like my identity."

The Indigenous mother has been in the High River treatment program for over a year.

Bruneau lost two relatives, she says, which led her to return home to be with family.

'I wouldn't be here if my mom wasn't here'

That visit led to her daughter wanting to get help as well.

Bigstone joined her mother at the treatment program a month ago.

A young mother of two, Bigstone said she was heavily into drug addiction and criminal activity over the past four years.

'I wouldn't be here if my mom wasn't here, that's for sure. I know a lot of generational trauma has to do with the way I was," says Melissa Bigstone. (Livia Manywounds/CBC)

"I was the one in the family that kinda had my stuff together. It wasn't until my kids were taken … I fell on my face," she said.

The former youth worker said she would sell and use drugs with her mother along with her two sisters.

"It was just a negative cycle that we ended up in," said the young mother.

Bigstone credits her mother for supporting her recovery journey.

"I wouldn't be here if my mom wasn't here, that's for sure. I know a lot of generational trauma has to do with the way I was," she said.

Bigstone followed in her mother's footsteps to join the treatment program and work toward recovery for her own children.

"I want to build on that role as being a mom … because my mom has done it," she said.

Bigstone says it's hard to be sad when there is so much hope when it comes to the recovery experience with her mother.

The mother and daughter duo say thanks to the program, they are working together on a path of healing — hoping to inspire indigenous women to do the same.

A walk out of addiction, mental health crisis, family chaos

The program was founded by executive director Kimberley Engbrecht, who describes her work as a life calling.

The facility offers customized transitional living programs for women struggling with mental health issues, addiction or domestic violence.

The in-house recovery program currently houses 14 women of all ages and backgrounds.

"We as a staff want to walk with women out of addiction, out of mental health crisis, out of family chaos and conflict into a life of empowerment and restoration of relationships and to a future that is hopeful and successful," said Engbrecht

​ 'We hope for our women, inside and out, healing happens,' says Kimberley Engbrecht, the executive director and founder of Narrow Road Home. (Livia Manywounds/CBC)

Bruneau heard about the program from a pastor she's been reaching out to for years in Edmonton, according to Engbrecht.

The founder made contact with Bruneau and arranged a ride for her from Edmonton to High River.

The executive director asked Bruneau if she was ready for long-term recovery and made the commitment to push the Indigenous mother toward self recovery with the help of her program.

'You wouldn't even recognize the woman that came in'

Engbrecht said that's when the real journey began.

"You wouldn't even recognize the woman that came in, that just felt so much unforgiveness for herself, for how much she had been a mother," said the program founder.

Bruneau and Bigstone are among a number of Indigenous clients in the program.

Established in 2014, Narrow Road Home Women's Recovery Centre is a private treatment centre. (Livia Manywounds/CBC)

"We hope for our women, inside and out, healing happens," Engbrecht said.

Narrow Road Home also gives opportunities to their clients to serve and volunteer at the Creperie and Coffee cafe in High River.

All proceeds raised go toward helping the program to continue assisting women in recovery.