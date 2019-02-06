Calgary Mustangs take leave of absence after application to move denied
Application to move to Strathmore had been denied
A Calgary Jr. A hockey club has been forced to take a leave of absence due to low ticket sales and advertising revenue.
In a statement written on behalf of the Calgary Mustangs' board of directors on Saturday, president Mike Cartney said the hockey club has voted in favour of taking a leave of absence from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for the upcoming season.
"Over the past two seasons our off-ice product has not equalled the success we have had on the ice. Low ticket sales, decreasing advertising revenue, and a lengthy playoff absence have left the franchise in a difficult position, financially," the statement read.
The leave of absence comes after the team had applied for relocation to Strathmore for the beginning of the 2019-2020 season, but the AJHL did not approve the request to relocate.
"This decision is a difficult one, our history in Alberta has been passionate and hearty," he wrote.
AJHL vice president of communications Charla Flett said the Mustangs have made a request to take a league of absence, but it will require approval from the league's board of governors.
Once a decision has been made the league will issue a statement, she said.
CBC News has reached out to the team for comment.
