Ramadan like no other for Calgary Muslims in shadow of COVID-19

The month of Ramadan starts later this month and will look and feel dramatically different with tens of thousands of Calgary Muslims facing unprecedented restrictions and the prospect of worship in isolation in the shadow of COVID-19.

But religious leaders in Calgary say the holy month of fasting, prayer, community and reflection, happening at what could turn out to be the peak of Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic, could prove to be more meaningful than ever for devotees.

It's supposed to be a month of enhanced worship and good deeds, of self improvement, of large family and social gatherings, culminating in a three-day flurry of Eid al-Fitr events and celebrations to mark the end of fasting.

But this year in Calgary will be a Ramadan with families and individuals staying at home to quietly fast and pray, out of sight with no Iftar gatherings and meals, which would normally take place as fasts are broken each evening.

Usually packed mosques and smaller places of worship in all quadrants of the city will now stand empty as Calgary Muslims play their part in flattening the curve, staying home and in many cases turning to online prayers and guidance from imams.

Not only Muslims

Of course, it's not only Muslims that will see their religious celebrations affected by COVID-19.

Easter masses and Passover seders will be forced online with family gatherings and prayers taking place on platforms like Zoom, with important Hindu and Sikh festivals, including Vaisakhi, also impacted in what are unprecedented times of social isolation and compliance.

But the themes across all faiths this year are universal: helping those less fortunate, giving and sharing with others, praying for patients and front-line workers and helping as much as possible in the community.

Imam Fayaz Tilly pictured isolating at home. He says this Ramadan could be a much deeper experience on a spiritual level as Calgary Muslims spend more time at home in prayer and contemplation with Mosques closed for the first time ever. (Fayaz Tilly)

"Due to social distancing we won't be congregating in our mosques, there'll be no community dinners but it will give us an opportunity to engage in self discovery," said Sheikh Fayaz Tilly, senior imam at Calgary's Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre.

"Perhaps this Ramadan will be a great Ramadan despite not being able to connect physically. Our bodies may not be in the same space but out hearts can be in the same space," said Tilly.

"We can do that by praying for each other, by praying for our front-line workers and assisting those on the front lines like medical doctors or people stacking shelves and cashiers."

Engage in true spirit of Ramadan

There will still be nightly Tarawhi prayers. Tilly will be live-streaming prayers and programs along with pushing philanthropy and charity efforts, with many more families than usual needing food and extra help.

"Maybe it will be a month to remember when we engage in the true spirit of Ramadan: sacrifice, not having the extravagant meals, and a focus on family," he said.

Calgary's Ahmadiyya Muslims, like other groups, are focused on closely following Alberta Health Services recommendations to stay isolated and stay at home as much as possible.

"We have been taught that loyalty to one's country or residence is part of one's faith," said Asif Arif, a Baitun Nur mosque imam.

Arif says they will be following whatever the provincial government recommends over Ramadan, which means the mosque will continue to remain closed.

Imam at Calgary’s Baitun Nur Mosque, Arif Asif, says their priority is sticking to the rules laid out by the provincial and federal governments around social distancing this Ramadan. (Asif Arif)

"Prayer can be done at home. We should follow the laws set out by the government in order to flatten the curve," said Arif.

"It will be more family oriented," he said. "We have to look at the safety of individual."

Arif says Muslims will also be focused firmly on helping in the community over Ramadan and meeting an expected demand for food and financial assistance among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

"I have never seen a situation like this in my life," said Atthar Mahmood, vice president of the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada and a director for Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly.

"Prayers will be held, if we can, into people's homes. We can also ask community members to hold prayers in basements but I'm not sure how that would look at this moment," said Mahmood.

Mahmood is still hoping for a best case scenario and a huge levelling of the curve between now and the end of the month that might make some form of smaller gatherings possible at the Green Dome Mosque in northeast Calgary.

"Things will hopefully move in a positive direction," said Mahmood.

Unique opportunity

Different Muslim groups in the city are agreed that whatever happens, this Ramadan presents a unique opportunity to step up more than ever and help.

"With the pandemic this year, it seems different," said Riyaz Khawaja, president of the Hussaini Association of Calgary, the main Shia Islamic organization in the city.

"We all feel it will be challenging but we have always found ways to continue to observe at times of crisis and it can actually be an opportunity to assess what is important in life," said Khawaja.

"Congregation prayers and eating together, that part we'll be missing, but it's going to be better to observe ourselves and be more spiritual in these hard times," he said.

Khawaja says people will be donating to food banks, checking on neighbours and making financial donations during Ramadan and looking to help wherever it's needed.

He says Ramadan has always been about reflecting on those less fortunate.

This year Ramadan is due to begin on April 23 and comes to an end on May 23.