Calgary Muslims gather to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Muslims in Calgary, Canada and around the world marked one of the biggest days on the Islamic calendar Monday: the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

More than 500 men and women marked the event at a special gathering at the Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly.

The central figure of Islam, Muhammad was born in 570 AD.

Muhammad's birthday is celebrated around the globe. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

His birthday is celebrated every year on the 12th Rabi al-Awwal of the Islamic calendar in countries around the world.

In many Muslim countries the day is a national holiday.

Imam Haider Hammoud speaks at the Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly Green Dome Mosque. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Muslims in Calgary took part in prayers and celebrations at the Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly Green Dome Mosque at 80th Avenue N.E. and Metis Trail, next to the community of Martindale.

Speakers included Prof. Imam Syed Soharwardy, Imam Sheikh Jamal Hammoud, Imam Sheikh Haider Hammoud, and Imam Allama Asfar Ayub.

The birthday varies from country to country based on the lunar calendar.

Muhammad died on the same date as his birth at the age of 63.

"This is the day we celebrate all over the world to remind everyone what Islam is about and the message the Prophet brought to the world and humanity, and to bring all these ties together, bring everyone back to love each other, back to live together, back to understand and accept each other," said Imam Haider Hammoud.

(Dan McGarvey/CBC)

(Dan McGarvey/CBC)

(Dan McGarvey/CBC)