Jyoti Gondek will be Calgary's next mayor, CBC projects

Jyoti Gondek will be elected as the next mayor of Calgary, the CBC News decision desk has projected.

As of 9:20 p.m. MT Monday, Gondek, the former Ward 3 city councillor, had 129,404 votes, a lead of 43,082 votes over former Ward 11 city councillor Jeromy Farkas at 86,322 with 223 of 259 vote tabulator machines reporting.

Gondek will be Calgary's first female mayor.

While Farkas said the result wasn't what he had hoped for, he congratulated Gondek on her win in a concession speech shortly after 9 p.m.

"You've earned the trust of Calgarians to lead, and I hope you lead by example," Farkas said.

Former Ward 6 city councillor Jeff Davison was sitting in third, with 38,675 votes. Davison's campaign said he called his former colleague to congratulate her on her win.

Gondek was elected as councillor for Ward 3 in 2017. She has a PhD in urban sociology, and worked in consulting and led the Westman Centre for Real Estate Studies at the University of Calgary's Haskayne School of Business before entering politics.

Voting stations closed at 8 p.m., which is when Elections Calgary's high-speed electronic tabulators began to wirelessly transmit initial results through a secure, private connection to the servers at the city's Emergency Operations Centre. Mail-in and advance votes will be included in that count.

Those unofficial results are being released as they come in, after being verified by the returning officer and deputy city clerk. Official results will be published by noon on Oct. 22.

LISTEN | Live election results and analysis on CBC Radio

As of 6 p.m., voting stations across the city had reported a voter turnout of approximately 129,500. That's in addition to the advance vote turnout, which was more than 141,000 — the highest in city history.

Outgoing mayor Naheed Nenshi did not run for re-election after 11 years in the role, and 27 candidates were vying to take his place.

Polling stations across Calgary closed at 8 p.m. MT, and results are beginning to be reported in the city's municipal election. (CBC)

Earlier in the day, Nenshi thanked Calgarians for the privilege of serving the city in a video posted to social media.

"While my political story is ending, the story of Calgary is still continuing," he said. "Thank you for giving me the honour of my life, the privilege of being able to work on these things with you for all of these years, and let's make this city even better."

Nine of 14 current councillors also did not run for re-election (three of those departing were seeking the mayor's seat).

Here's who was leading in Calgary's 14 council races as of 9 p.m.:

Ward 1: Sonya Sharp, leading by more than 4,500 votes.

Ward 2: Jennifer Wyness, leading over incumbent Joe Magliocca with more than 4,900 votes.

Ward 3: Jasmine Mian, leading by more than 1,400 votes.

Ward 4: DJ Kelly, leading over incumbent Sean Chu with more than 400 votes.

Ward 5: Raj Dhaliwal, leading by more than 170 votes.

Ward 6: Richard Pootmans, leading by more than 4,500 votes.

Ward 7: Terry Wong, leading by more than 530 votes.

Ward 8: Courtney Walcott, leading by more than 1,500 votes.

Ward 9: Naomi Withers, leading over incumbent Gian-Carlo Carra by more than 183 votes.

Ward 10: Andre Chabot, leading by more than 460 votes.

Ward 11: Kourtney Branaga, leading by more than 750 votes.

Ward 12: Evan Spencer, leading by more than 1,900 votes.

Ward 13: Dan McLean, leading over incumbent Diane Colley-Urquhart by more than 3,100 votes.

Ward 14: Peter Demong (incumbent), leading by more than 6,000 votes.

Voters also selected school board trustees, senate nominees, a municipal plebiscite and two provincial referendum questions.

Calgary is releasing unofficial results on those provincial referendum results from voters in the city on Monday, but Elections Alberta has said it will release official results from municipalities across the province on Oct. 26.