Calgary mosque broadcasts call to prayer to help strengthen community

The Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre in Calgary is broadcasting the call to prayer over loudspeakers for the first time in history.

Its parent organization received permission from the city last week to broadcast the Adhan until the end of Ramadan later this month.

The holy month is centred around communal prayers and gatherings, which have been mostly cancelled due to physical distancing measures.

Several members of the community listened to the prayer call from the mosque's parking lot. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Omar El-Hajjar, president of the centre, said bringing back the religious practice will help boost morale during the holy month.

"Ramadan is very important to us. It's the month of gathering ... unity [and] giving," he said.

"Because of the pandemic, we're seeing a lot of people losing morale ... so, we decided to go ahead and do the Adhan because it gives that boost ... we're still here, our community is still here."

The Adhan is normally played about five times a day for prayer congregations.

The mosque is broadcasting the call to prayer corresponding with Maghrib, or sunset prayer, signifying to Muslims the time to break their fast.

The Islamic call to prayer rang out across Calgary's northeast community on Friday. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

"It makes people have some dignity, have special comfort, special happiness. It takes them back home," said Imam Jamal Hammoud, noting that it's common for the Adhan to be broadcast in Muslim-majority countries.

Several people drove to the mosque last week and listened from the parking lot.

People are also recommended to tune in online.

Other mosques in Calgary are hopping on board including the Calgary Southwest Masjid and the Al-Hedaya Islamic Centre of Northeast Calgary.