Two moose on the loose in Calgary's northwest

There was some serious wildlife on display Monday afternoon in Calgary.
Two of the majestic animals took an afternoon stroll through Shouldice Park in Bowness, northwest Calgary.
Did you see the moose on the loose near Bowness today? This Calgary dog walker did, but thankfully from the safety of her car. (🎥: Submitted by Susan Smith) <a href="https://t.co/hwN0CFuhxN">pic.twitter.com/hwN0CFuhxN</a>—@CBCCalgary
The sight of the moose shocked walkers and drivers alike as the animals, one large, one small, took a mid-afternoon shortcut across the park near the Bow River.
Dog walker Susan Smith managed to capture a short video as she was out for an afternoon walk.
