Two moose on the loose in Calgary's northwest

There was some serious wildlife on display Monday afternoon in Calgary.

Two moose shocked Calgarians Monday, Jan. 11 when they strolled through Shouldice park in the city's northwest. (Susan Smith)

There were some moose on the loose Monday afternoon in Calgary.

Two of the majestic animals took an afternoon stroll through Shouldice Park in Bowness, northwest Calgary.

The sight of the moose shocked walkers and drivers alike as the animals, one large, one small, took a mid-afternoon shortcut across the park near the Bow River.

Dog walker Susan Smith managed to capture a short video as she was out for an afternoon walk.

