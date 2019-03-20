Calgary police seize $75K in drugs, charge 3 men in operation targeting meth dealers

Calgary police have arrested three people on drug and weapon charges and seized $75,000 worth of narcotics as part of an investigation targeting meth dealers in the city.

Officers raided two homes on March 13 in the 2400 block of 43rd Street S.E. They seized 685 grams of methamphetamine, 47 grams of crack, 16 grams of powdered cocaine, six vials of GHB, more than 1,000 prescription pills, and smaller amounts of heroin and fentanyl.

Several weapons, including two replica firearms, were also seized, along with $5,500 in cash.

Police said they became aware of the alleged drug activity on the block after noticing a pattern of violent crime in the area and receiving several tips about criminal activity from people who live in the community.

Three Calgary men were charged with a variety of offences.

Richard Wayne Llewellyn, 52, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Irvin Lee Frederick Palmer, 57, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Raymond Edward Robert Bennett, 27, faces one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He also had six outstanding warrants.