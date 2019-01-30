19 Calgary non-profits will get $3M to tackle mental health and addiction

The City of Calgary is giving $3 million to 19 non-profits to help treat mental health and addiction issues.

The city's mayor said the programs will be innovative, and will focus on early and targeted interventions.

"My dream is that people across the world will turn to the Calgary model when they're looking at community interventions. I think this is a very big deal," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

"We have people living what can be described as lives of quiet desperation alone. Not knowing what help is out there. So it's really important that we are working every single day on short-term issues around mental health, but we are also working together to create the most comprehensive and the most innovative long-term community strategy."

Two recipients were chosen to focus on reducing crime: a DOAP team that will work on Stephen Avenue and East Village, and the Calgary Drug Treatment Court Society's opioid crisis response project, which works to end a cycle of crime, addiction and incarceration.

Three recipients will focus on harm reduction groups, including supports to help people leave sex work, risk reduction for pregnant women with addiction, and assistance for Indigenous people with substance abuse issues.

The remainder of the organizations focus on wellbeing, supporting groups for people with autism and mental health issues, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and vulnerable youth, among others.

The funding comes as part of a $25-million community action strategy for the next five years, $15 million of which will be dedicated to a prevention framework and $10 million of which will go toward development and implementation of the strategy.