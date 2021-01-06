Calgary men face multiple charges related to child porn, sexual assault in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Two Calgary men, both with previous convictions for offences involving minors, face multiple sexual assault and child porn-related charges amid allegations over communications with teenage girls in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Cody Neubecker, 34, and Gareth Wilson, 32, were arrested on Oct. 26,when the home they live in together in Calgary was searched, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, which includes the province's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Two underage victims have been identified so far, the release said.

"Since that date, ICE has been forensically analyzing computers and electronic devices seized from the home. A recovery of the data has led investigators to believe there are additional victims," the release says.

Neubecker and Wilson have both been charged with:

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Invitation to sexual touching.

Possessing child pornography.

Accessing child pornography.

Breach of prohibition order.

Neubecker has also been charged with child luring, while Wilson faces the additional charge of making child pornography.

"It is a troubling realization that we don't know how many victims are out there. However, we are hoping they have the courage to come forward and help prevent other girls from falling prey," said Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew of the ICE unit in the news release.