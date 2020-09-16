Alberta Court of Appeal to issue ruling on Matthew de Grood's freedoms

The province's top court is set to rule on whether the Alberta Review Board was fair when it rejected the recommendations made by Matthew de Grood's treatment team.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible (NCR) for killing five people at a house party in 2014 because a judge ruled he was suffering a psychotic break at the time and didn't understand his actions were morally wrong.

Earlier this month, he appealed the Alberta Review Board's decision to deny further freedoms recommended by the medical team which works with de Grood.

The decision will be released later Monday morning.

The Alberta Review Board (ARB) is tasked with an annual review, prescribed by the Criminal Code, into the progress and treatment of people found not criminally responsible (NCR) of crimes committed while suffering psychosis.

At the trial, a judge heard de Grood believed the devil was talking to him and that a war was about to begin, signalling the end of the world, when he arrived at the 2014 party, which was being held to mark the end of the school year.

He killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21; Jordan Segura, 22; Kaitlin Perras, 23; Josh Hunter, 23; and Lawrence Hong, 27.

In 2016, the judge ruled de Grood was NCR. He's since lived at a secure psychiatric facility and is on medication.

From left: Zackariah Rathwell, Lawrence Hong, Kaitlin Perras, Jordan Segura and Joshua Hunter were stabbed to death April 15 while celebrating the end of post-secondary classes. (Photos from Facebook)

Board found to have 'ignored evidence'

The Court of Appeal overturned two of the ARB's recent decisions which restricted the recommended privileges of NCR patients, finding the panel ignored evidence in one case and in the other ruled the disposition was "not fair" and did "not accord with the hearing evidence."

Lawyers who work on NCR cases have voiced concerns that in the last 18 months, the ARB has become politicized under the United Conservative Party with several new board members chair, several of whom have connections to conservative parties.

During de Grood's appeal, the panel of judges heard the board "engaged in speculation," "dwelled on what ifs" and ignored evidence, argued lawyer Allan Fay.

Last September, de Grood's treatment team recommended that with his doctor's approval he be given additional freedoms which could see him transitioned into a 24-hour supervised group home.

If de Grood were to be placed at a group home, he would continue to be closely observed and would continue to be under full warrant of committal — meaning if there were any concerns, he could be quickly brought back to hospital.

Board's political connections

The board rejected those recommendations despite accepting the same freedoms just one year earlier.

Back in September 2018, there were several different board members and a chair who has since resigned, citing a difficult relationship with the justice minister.

Since then, former justice minister Doug Schweitzer appointed a new chair and several new board members to the Alberta Review Board.

Several board members have connections to conservative parties, including former Wildrose interim leader and Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Heather Forsyth, former Manitoba PC MLA Gerald Hawranik as well as Gerald Chipeur, who served as general counsel to the Conservative Party and also did work for the provincial PCs.

Jacqueline Petrie, who handles NCR cases and board reviews out of Edmonton, said she has concerns about the high-profile ties to the conservative government, politicizing the quasi-judicial board.

"This does seem like more political appointments than fair and arms-length appointments," said Petrie.