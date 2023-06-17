Calgary man faces 4 terrorism-related charges after federal policing investigation

RCMP say a Calgary man is facing four terrorism-related charges following a national investigation.

In a release issued late Friday afternoon, authorities announced the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and Calgary Police Service arrested a local resident in relation to terrorism offences.

Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, appeared in court Friday and was charged with two counts of facilitating a terrorist activity contrary to section 83.19 of the Criminal Code.

Police said the man was also charged with two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group contrary to section 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code.

Hussein was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

Representatives for the RCMP and the Calgary police declined to answer questions about the charges or the man who'd been arrested.

"As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be making any further comments at this time," the force said in a statement.