Man killed on railway tracks in Calgary's Edworthy Park on Sunday

A man was killed after being hit by a train in Calgary's Edworthy Park on Sunday.

Around 1:15 p.m. on April 17, a freight train made contact with an individual who was on the railway tracks in Calgary's Edworthy Park, Canadian Pacific Railway said in an emailed statement.

EMS were then called to the south of the Bow River, where a spokesperson said they encountered an adult male who was declared dead at the scene.

Neither EMS nor Calgary Police could confirm whether or not the man was jogging or walking on the railway tracks at the time he was struck.



The incident is currently under investigation by Canadian Pacific police service and the Calgary Police Service.