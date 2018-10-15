Young Calgary man with HIV pens song to inspire others experiencing hardships
Samuel, 25, is working with the Sharp Foundation to make positive changes in his life
A young Calgary man living with HIV is using song lyrics to inspire himself and others to make positive changes in their lives.
We're calling him Samuel — CBC has granted him confidentiality, because it's a condition of one of his programs.
At 25-years-old, Samuel will tell you he's already been through a lot.
He spent time in a juvenile facility, seven years in jail, has a permanent federal record, and then at 23, he was diagnosed with HIV.
"I don't know, it was tough," he said.
But, Samuel says he's turning things around and is enrolled in multiple programs to make positive changes in his life.
One of those programs is run by the Sharp Foundation — an organization that works with people with complex diseases, mental health, addictions and a history of homelessness.
Hannah Lacrampe is a transitional support worker with the foundation.
As part of her work with Samuel she encouraged him to write a song — and she hopes Samuel's words inspire both him and others who are struggling to keep going.
"Giving a chance to hear their life story shows importance to them. That they are worth it, that it's worth all the trauma they went through, that they're still good to come out of it."
Lacrampe said before starting the poetry exercise, many clients expressed that they didn't think their voices and stories should be heard by others.
"They've never really been given a chance, and they haven't really been treated very good. But they are just as important as anybody else," she said.
"And having a different way to externalize their feelings might not just help them, but other people who are going through similar situations as well."
Samuel said he was inspired when he heard American hip-hop artist Logic's song, titled 1-800-273-8255. Its name is the suicide prevention hotline.
Logic's song starts like this: "I've been on the low, I been taking my time, I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. Who can relate?"
And, Samuel says he can relate.
"The whole song. The dying part. I don't know," he said. "I just thought about my life and started writing it. I've lived a pretty messed up life."
Samuel said there's been times in his life when he wanted it to all end, and he attempted suicide.
"[Hearing Logic's song] made me feel not depressed," he said. "Like there was someone else out there going through the same things as me."
He hopes people who hear or read his lyrics will know that they're also not alone.
More to Life
If you're struggling or know someone who is, you can call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service hotline 24/7 at 1-833-456-4566, or text "CONNECT" to the Kids Help Phone (which also serves adults) between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET at 686868.
For a list of 24-hour crisis centres in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention's website.
If you feel your mental health or the mental health of a loved one is at risk of an immediate crisis, call 911.
