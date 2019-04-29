Standoff with RCMP leads to 35 charges for Calgary man
A 22-year-old man faces a number of charges following a standoff with police in High River, Alta. earlier in the week.
Charges range from possession of meth to traffic violations
High River RCMP say they have charged Branden Brett Davidson following a standoff in High River Tuesday. Police say Davidson, who is from Calgary, was driving a stolen Audi A4.
He now faces 35 charges, including:
- Flight from police.
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000.
- Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
- Dangerous driving.
- Break and enter.
- Mischief over $5,000.
- Possession of meth.
- Seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
- Eleven counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
- Six offences under the Traffic Safety Act.
RCMP say Davidson is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court June 7.
A number of charges were also laid against a 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the stolen car. That person cannot be named, as they are a minor.
