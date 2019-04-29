Standoff with RCMP leads to 35 charges for Calgary man

A 22-year-old man faces a number of charges following a standoff with police in High River, Alta., earlier in the week.

High River RCMP say they have charged Branden Brett Davidson following a standoff in High River Tuesday. Police say Davidson, who is from Calgary, was driving a stolen Audi A4.

He now faces 35 charges, including:

Flight from police.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Dangerous driving.

Break and enter.

Mischief over $5,000.

Possession of meth.

Seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Eleven counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Six offences under the Traffic Safety Act.

RCMP say Davidson is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court June 7.

A number of charges were also laid against a 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the stolen car. That person cannot be named, as they are a minor.