Calgary man charged with murdering brother makes 1st court appearance by phone

A Calgary man accused of killing his brother has made his first court appearance.

Nathaniel Watson, who is 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Watson, also 25.

The accused did not physically appear in court as a result of physical-distancing measures in Alberta courts, but was put through on the telephone.

His lawyer, who was just retained, asked that the matter be put over until Friday so she could get instructions from her client.

Brandon Watson was stabbed and died of his injuries last Thursday.

According to police, a call came in around 10:15 p.m. about a disturbance at an apartment building in the 3800 block of 19th Avenue S.W. Officers found the victim in medical distress.

Brandon Watson was taken to hospital, where he died.