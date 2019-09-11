Calgary man critically injured by explosion from flammable liquid used on backyard fire
A Calgary man suffered severe burns when a flammable liquid was used on a backyard fire, resulting in an explosion that sent him to hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 4800 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the injured man near a fire pit and began treating his burns.
Paramedics with Alberta Health Services also arrived and transported the man to hospital in critical condition.
No one else was injured and the fire did not spread to the home or damage any other property.
