Calgary man with autism back in hospital after 8-day wait in ER without treatment

A 22-year-old man with autism is back in hospital after an eight-day wait in a Calgary emergency room ended with him leaving in despair.

Harold Lovell spent a week in an isolated room in a Calgary hospital, waiting to be admitted for mental health treatment.

With no end in sight to the wait, his mother — who has the authority to make medical decisions for him — had him discharged.

Two weeks later, Lovell spiralled out of control again. This time he called 911 saying he wanted police to kill him

"He just wants to die. He's in pain," said Valerio. "He can't kill himself so his mind has gone now to he'll just get the police to kill him."

Police surrounded the house, while his landlord, who also acts as a support worker, was home. It was a frightening experience according to Valerio.

"You've got 15 police officers with guns so it was a pretty extreme situation," she said.

'Anyone could predict this would happen'

Lovell ended up back in hospital and his mother is frustrated he didn't get a bed the first time around.

"Pretty much anyone could predict this would happen," said Valerio. "You go in and get no treatment, you come out with the same problem. And that's exactly what happened with Harold."

In a written statement, AHS said, "If a patient arrives at an emergency department (ED) and is assessed to be in crisis and deemed a danger to themselves or others, they are monitored and provided with the appropriate care in a secure treatment space within the ED, for their own safety and the safety of other patients."

According to an AHS spokesperson, mental health patients in emergency rooms are assessed daily by a psychiatrist and provided with medication and treatment while waiting for a bed, and once discharged are often referred to a general practitioner to ensure they get the ongoing support they need.

For now, there is some relief for Valerio. Her son has been admitted to a short stay psychiatric unit where she's been told he will receive medication, therapy, and he'll be connected with a social worker.

"[I'm] hopeful that some things are at least happening," said Valerio who believes there is a chance he may be admitted for longer.

Meanwhile, Valerio says she's still struggling to find long-term mental health supports for her son who is on the autism spectrum, has a high IQ and complex mental health needs.