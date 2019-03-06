New
Pedestrian hit and killed on Macleod Trail
The collision took place around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and the driver remained at the scene
One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Macleod Trail southeast.
Calgary police say the man was struck around 10 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection with Southland Drive.
There are no details on the victim at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
The driver who hit and killed the man remained on scene.
