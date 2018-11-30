Thousands raised for Calgary woman pushed from LRT platform in random attack

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help the 64-year-old woman who was pushed off a Calgary LRT platform earlier this month.

Rozalia Meichl was paralyzed from chest down in the Nov. 8 incident. She faces months of rehab before she can move into a facility with full-time care.

Meichl was standing on the platform at the Victoria Park/Stampede station when she was shoved from behind onto the tracks as a train was arriving.

The driver was able to stop before hitting the woman. However, she suffered a traumatic injury in the unprovoked attack.

Stephanie Favel, 35, was arrested soon after and charged with attempted murder and assault.

She is currently undergoing a psychiatric assessment. Allegations against Favel have not been proven in court.

Since then, nearly $50,000 has been raised online and through a fundraiser event at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club for Meichl's recovery Thursday evening.

'She's a fighter'

The event was hosted by her grandson, Juan Forno, who is a comedian.

"She's doing really well. She's out of the ICU," Forno told CBC Calgary.

"Her spirits are really high. She's always got a smile on her face. The pain for the most part has subsided.

His grandmother is in rehab now after going through extensive surgery after it first happened, he said.

"They gave her about a five per cent chance of making it out, and she did," Forno said. "She's a fighter."

Meichl is expected to stay in hospital for about one to two months longer. After that, she will go into long-term assisted living care, he said.