Dockless electric bikes come to Calgary as Lime launches citywide pilot
Calgarians will see shareable bikes on streets and pathways this week, with U-bicycle launching next spring
Bike sharing will be a reality in Calgary starting this week as two companies gear up for a citywide pilot.
The city says it will be giving out two operating permits: one to to Lime, formerly known as LimeBike, and one to U-bicycle. Lime will launch operations this week, while U-bicycle plans to start in spring 2019.
Lime is an app-based rental service that many are comparing to Car2go. It will have a fleet of 375 electric pedal-assist bicycles, and the pilot will be funded and operated by the company — with costs to the city recovered by fees collected from the companies.
"Lime is very excited to be hitting the pavement in Calgary, the first Canadian city to launch Lime-E dockless electric bikes," said Scott Harvey, Lime's operations manager for Calgary, in a release.
"We have been energized by working with the city as they move forward on their commitment to reducing barriers for active modes of transportation and are looking forward to helping empower Calgarians with this greener, more efficient, and affordable transportation options."
How it works
Once users are signed up, bikes are unlocked by scanning a code, then riders are charged by the minute. Once done, the self-locking bikes can be left anywhere in the home area, available for another user.
"Besides being implemented at no cost to the city, bike share will create jobs, promote mobility, and enhance tourism," said Coun. Evan Woolley in a release.
"We've seen the success of Car2go and other 'disruptive' technologies. Bike share is another example of Calgary adopting bold new transportation methods. Our cycling infrastructure is in place and this pilot project will only compliment it."
The city says the e-bikes will initially be placed along "what are anticipated to be high utilization corridors," but will "occur as usership dictates" moving forward:
- Stephen Avenue.
- Eau Claire.
- The river pathway system.
- Along 17th Avenue south.
- Mission.
- Bridgeland.
- Kensington.
- Inglewood.
Coun. Druh Farrell told CBC News in July she met with Lime company officials and was impressed by their presentation.
She says that unlike older systems, the app-based service doesn't need city investment or docks cluttering the street. Lime bike users can park anywhere — although some critics in the U.S. have raised concerns that bikes could stack up or clog sidewalks and walkways.
Tourism opportunities
Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, also said last July that a bike share would be good for residents and tourists alike.
"If you go to a lot of cities right now, particularly during the summertime, bike share is a really fantastic way to get around to see and explore a city," he said.
"Calgary really hasn't had that option readily available. You can still rent a bike, but that's a more involved sort of commitment, whereas a bike share is something you can sort of just pick up and do on the fly."
Applications for the second phase of the pilot will take place next spring. The city plans to take feedback from Calgarians on the first phase until 2020.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Library windows offer patrons opportunity to create lasting legacy
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'I have to ask you to leave': Insurance adjuster tries to boot breastfeeding mom from meeting
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.