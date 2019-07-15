Lightning strike sets Calgary home's roof on fire

Calgary firefighters were called to a house in Brentwood on Sunday night after a lightning strike set the roof on fire.

Crews were dispatched to the house in the 500 block of Brenner Drive N.W. at about 6:30 p.m.

Smoke and fire were visible when firefighters arrived, the department said in a release.

"Firefighters quickly initiated an interior fire attack and search and were able to knock down and control the main body of fire," the release said. "Crews needed to open up the roof in order to gain access to the fire in the attic."

The residents had got out of the home safely and there were no injuries.