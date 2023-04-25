Calgary officials set to provide 'important announcement' about future event centre

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Premier Danielle Smith are set to make an "important announcement" about a future event centre today at 3:30 p.m., according to a city news release.

Joel Cowley, CEO of the Calgary Stampede, will also be in attendance.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 14th Avenue and Fifth Street S.E., just a short walk from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The corner of 14th Avenue and 5th Street S.E., where Calgary officials and representatives from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation are set to make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. (Google Street View)

Behind closed doors, city council had been presented with an update earlier this morning on the arena talks by negotiators. It later voted unanimously to adopt confidential recommendations and authorize a public announcement.

The city's previous deal, which involved more than $300 million in public money, collapsed in December 2021 after the Flames walked away over rising costs. Talks restarted late last year.

Those talks were characterized as being a "fresh start," with the finances, design and even location put back on the table — even the potential of reviving of a costlier West Village plan.

The provincial government wasn't involved in negotiations, though Smith has often said the province would support a new downtown arena. The announcement is scheduled less than a week before the writ is dropped for the upcoming provincial election.

More to come