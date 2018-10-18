Skip to Main Content
Jury finds Calgary parents guilty in 2013 death of toddler son
A Calgary jury has found Jennifer and Jeromie Clark guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for the 2013 death of their toddler son, John.

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
Jennifer and Jeromie Clark brought their 14-month-old son, John, to the hospital in November 2013, but he died 21 hours later. (CBC)

Jurors deliberated for several hours Thursday before returning with a verdict just after 8 p.m. MT.

The couple will be released on their own recognizance until sentencing. They will return to court on Dec. 14 when a sentencing date will be set for February 2019.

The trial heard John died the day after he was brought to hospital where he had a seizure and two cardiac arrests.

Jurors were shown pictures of John after he died. He had blackened toes and a red rash in a swirling pattern that covered almost three-quarters of his body. It was initially believed the rash was eczema, but Crown witnesses said it was likely to have been due to a nutritional deficiency.

Emergency and intensive care doctors testified the boy had an abnormally low heart rate and temperature, a sign he could be in the final stages of an overwhelming infection.

The forensic pathologist's report said John was malnourished and died from a staph infection less than 24 hours after being admitted to hospital. 

With files from Meghan Grant

