Jury finds Calgary parents guilty in 2013 death of toddler son
A sentencing hearing for Jennifer and Jeromie Clark will be set in December
A Calgary jury has found Jennifer and Jeromie Clark guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for the 2013 death of their 14-month-old son, John.
Jurors deliberated for several hours Thursday before returning with a verdict just after 8 p.m. MT.
The couple will be released on their own recognizance until sentencing. They will return to court on Dec. 14 when a sentencing date will be set for February 2019.
The trial heard John died the day after he was brought to hospital where he had a seizure and two cardiac arrests.
Jurors were shown pictures of John after he died. He had blackened toes and a red rash in a swirling pattern that covered almost three-quarters of his body. It was initially believed the rash was eczema, but Crown witnesses said it was likely to have been due to a nutritional deficiency.
Emergency and intensive care doctors testified the boy had an abnormally low heart rate and temperature, a sign he could be in the final stages of an overwhelming infection.
The forensic pathologist's report said John was malnourished and died from a staph infection less than 24 hours after being admitted to hospital.
With files from Meghan Grant