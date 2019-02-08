Calgary parents guilty in death of toddler back in court for sentencing hearing

A Calgary couple who waited too long to take their dying toddler to a doctor are back in court Friday for a sentencing hearing.

In October, a jury found Jennifer and Jeromie Clark guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their 14-month-old son, John, who died in 2013.

On Friday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey will hear arguments from both the Crown and defence lawyers about what sentence is appropriate for the couple.

During the trial last year, jurors heard John was brought to hospital on Nov. 28, 2013, in septic shock and hypothermic, and he had a blistering rash covering more than 70 per cent of his body.

Four of John's toes were black with gangrene.

Emergency and intensive care doctors testified the boy's abnormally low heart rate and hypothermic state were a sign he was likely in the final stages of an overwhelming infection.

The day after doctors began treating him, the malnourished boy died from a staph infection.

During the trial, defence lawyers David Chow and John Phillips blamed staff at the hospital for John's death. They argued the child had either contracted his deadly infection at the hospital or that doctors raised his saline levels too quickly.

It's not yet known what prosecutors Shane Parker and Jennifer Crews​ or the defence lawyers will propose for a sentence. However, in 2017, Tamara Lovett was sentenced to three years in prison for criminal negligence causing death after she failed to take her sick seven-year-old son to a doctor. Ryan Lovett died in 2013 from a treatable strep infection.

David Stephan

Another set of parents will be keeping a close eye on the Clark's sentencing hearing. David Stephan attended most of the Clark's trial, posting videos about what he described as the couple's unfair treatment in both the courtroom and by the media.

In June, Stephan and wife Collet will be tried a second time in the death of their 19-month-old son, Ezekiel, who died from meningitis in 2012.

The Stephans were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life. However, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned their conviction and ordered a new trial after finding the judge did not properly instruct jurors before they began deliberating.

During their first trial in Lethbridge, jurors heard evidence that the couple treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than take him to a doctor. The Stephans eventually called 911 but the toddler died in hospital.