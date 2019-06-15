Police investigating after man found injured in downtown Calgary

Police are investigating after responding to calls about an injured male near 9th Ave S.W. and Centre St. in downtown Calgary on Saturday morning.

According to police, they responded to a call just after 9 a.m. and found the male downtown, conscious but with serious injuries. They described him as not cooperative.

EMS confirmed they took the injured male, in his early 20s, to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.

Portions of 9th Ave S.W. near Centre St. were closed off on Saturday morning as investigators worked to determine what happened.