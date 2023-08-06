Inglewood 'Car Free Sundays' become Inglewood 'Car Free Sunday'

Every Sunday in August for the past two years, the southeast Calgary community of Inglewood has closed its main street to motor vehicles, opening the space up for people to walk and bike through the diverse mix of retail shops.

But this summer, things are a little different.

"Car Free Sundays in Inglewood is now Car Free Sunday — no 's'," said Dan Allard, chair of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Due to a lack of funding, the event is down to a single day: Sept. 17.

Calgarians stroll through Inglewood on Aug. 1, 2021, the launch of car-free Sundays. (Thomas Laberge/CBC)

Confusion around applying for grants from the city led to missing out on roughly $20,000, and Allard said it was decided that the BIA couldn't ask its members for more money to make up the shortfall.

"It's a huge impact for these mom and pop shops," he said.

"So we put that stress on ourselves and those are the constraints, based on the framework of the BIA's money."

He says activating the street for people to travel freely on foot brought more visitors to the community in past summers — and more customers for local shops.

Dan Allard is chair of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area. (Jo Horwood/CBC)

"Businesses understand the value of that many people coming into the neighborhood," he said. "And it creates a buzz around Inglewood."

But business owners were asking for more music and activities to fill the street space, he said, and there wasn't enough money to do more than a single car-free day this year.

Allard says the future of Car Free Sundays will depend on the feedback the BIA gets from its members about this year's single-day event.