Calgary's new Indigenous youth lodge provides welcome space to embrace culture

The Diamond Willow Youth Lodge offers a place for young people to hang out and chat on comfy couches that line the walls of the main room, play air hockey in the nearby games room, or work on a resume on one of a handful of desktop computers.

Located in the basement of an historic building in Calgary's Beltline community, the hub also provides a place for smudging — a traditional ceremony where sacred plants are burned to purify or cleanse the soul of negativity — offers drumming classes, or an opportunity to connect with elders.

It was designed by young people, for young people, with the hope of providing a spot where Indigenous youth can feel comfortable connecting with their culture and become part of a greater community.

"And I believe that's where the change lies, is with the youth making that push forward to be more communal, and to be more together," said Johnny Caisse, a youth council member who is from a Metis community in northern Saskatchewan.

Caisse is one of six youth council members who are Metis and First Nations.

Sisters Tyra and Princess Lightning volunteer as youth counsellors at Diamond Willow Youth Lodge. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

"When I was troubled with things I had a place to go, I had culture, I had the people around me, and I am very fortunate of that and I believe what we are doing here is providing that for others as well," said Caisse.

The lodge is a partnership between Pathways Community Services Association and the United Way of Calgary. The United Way has committed to three years of funding through the help of an anonymous donor.

A sense of belonging

Staff and volunteers held a grand opening Friday night that included a smudge ceremony, opening prayer, Indigenous drumming and dancing.

But its doors actually opened on Sept. 21. Since then 75 youth have used the lodge.

The name Diamond Willow was one of several submitted through social media and a drop-box. It was chosen by the youth council after careful consideration because they didn't want a name that favoured one nation's language over another.

Indigenous youth can drop in to play games and do activities. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

Diamond willow trees are used to build sweat lodges, which are sacred, safe spaces for healing, reflection and connection with one another as well as the earth.

"And that is essentially what we are trying to create here is that physically and culturally safe space for youth to access," said Maris Vezina, a youth council member.

The hub is open to youth between the ages of 12 and 24.

Tyra Lightning remembers how tough it was moving away from family and friends when she moved from Maskwacis to Calgary.

"You kind of stray away from your culture and like, here you can find that, and you can be able to express it here, and remember it here, and get back in connection with it," said Lighting, who also sits on the youth council.

Lightning's sister Princess says she knows there are not a lot of places where Indigenous youth can gather in Calgary so this is meant to become that safe and open place.

"There are many Indigenous youth out there who don't have that, who are struggling to find a safe place, who want to engage, who want to be part of a team, who want to be part of something," said Princess Lightning.

The program was designed through extensive consultation with elders, youth, and community stakeholders.

In a statement, the United Way of Calgary said feedback revealed that youth were not interested in set classes but wanted a flexible and fluid schedule of offerings, depending how popular different activities are with those who attend.

"I'm very proud of how our youth have stepped up to claim the lodge as their own and work with us to ensure it meets their needs," said Kirby Redwood, CEO of the Pathways Community Services Association

The lodge has enough funding for three years through a generous anonymous donation to the United Way.

"Our investment in the lodge will help Indigenous youth in our city address physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs to build healing, reconciliation, and opportunities to create a positive future," said Beth Gignac, CEO of the United Way of Calgary and area.