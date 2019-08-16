Calgary Humane Society new 'lifestyle rooms' lets animal purr-sonalities shine through

The thinking is, dogs and cats will be their best selves in an environment they are comfortable in, so, not a cage.

The Calgary Humane Society is showing off its two new lifestyle rooms that are most like a family room, than a kennel, thanks to a generous donation.

In these rooms dogs and cats belong on the couch for cuddles. There are toys and coffee table books and of course, treats and scratches.

Craving the opportunity

Natasha Pupulin is the society's animal behaviour lead.

"These animals have been craving the opportunity to get out of their kennels and back into what is a daily routine for them," Pupulin told CBC News.

"I find it takes no time at all for the animals to adjust and appreciate the space. It's really quite nice."

It's called a lifestyle room. The project was made possible by the MacNeill family and the pair of rooms are called Gracie's Place, in honour of their much loved family dog.

Brian MacNeill says the rooms let the animals be themselves. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Brian MacNeill says it lets the animals be themselves.

"It takes the stress away from the animals, allows people looking to adopt to come to a less formal atmosphere," MacNeill said.

The society says the project was a big undertaking, made possible by the family's $50,000 donation.

The Calgary Humane Society is showing off its two new lifestyle rooms that are more like a family room, than a kennel. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Executive director Carrie Fritz says having these new rooms means a great deal.

"We're an open admission facility, so we never know what we're going to get. We could have very large-breed dogs or very high-needs animals coming in," Fritz said.

"To have a space like this, that's flexible and allows us to work with an animal close up and one-on-one in a real life room that mimics a living room they will be living in, that's invaluable."

And now dogs and cats can enjoy the space, cuddle up and show off on their true selves, on their way to a forever home.