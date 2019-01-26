Woman rescued from second-floor balcony during house fire

Calgary firefighters rescued a woman from a second-floor balcony Friday evening after flames broke out at a home in Riverbend.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Riverside Close S.E. at about 9 p.m., and arrived to find smoke visible through a window.

Firefighters climbed a ladder to reach the woman, believed to be in her 30s, according to a news release from the Calgary Fire Department.

She was taken to hospital, along with a man in his 60s who was also inside the home, but managed to get out on his own. Two birds were also rescued from the home.

The fire is thought to have started in the basement.

The Calgary Fire Department is reminding people to test their smoke alarms monthly, change the batteries annually and replace them after 10 years.

More information on fire safety can be found online.