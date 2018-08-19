Skip to Main Content
Home in southwest community of Bridlewood destroyed by fire

Emergency crews were called to Bridlemeadows Common S.W. about 11 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find a significant amount of smoke and flames coming from a single family home.

This home in Bridlewood was destroyed by fire on Saturday. (James Young/CBC)

Three people inside the home were able to get out safely. 

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. (James Young/CBC)

An aerial ladder truck was used to knock the flames down.

No injuries were reported. 

Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the night and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

