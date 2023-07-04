Calgary hotels near capacity, ticket sales exceed 2019 levels as Stampede preps to open

Helmut Schoderbock, co-owner of the Inglewood Bed & Breakfast, is as busy as he wants to be during Calgary Stampede season.

"It's a nice business, to have the entertainment come to you," Schoderbock said.

Business picked up for Schoderbock last year after a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and this year is looking packed.

Across the city, projections suggest at least a 10-year record for occupancy for hotels as of the end of May, according to the Calgary Hotel Association.

"It's going to be tough to book a hotel room for the month of July," said Calgary Hotel Association executive director Sol Zia, who added the record could even stretch back 20 years.

Many people booked in advance this year. Occupancy rates are on track for more than 90 per cent over the 10-plus days of Stampede.

The Marriott hotel at the Calgary International Airport is pictured in a file photo. Calgary Hotel Association executive director Sol Zia says hotel occupancy for the period of the Calgary Stampede and the month of July will both exceed what was seen in 2019, prior to the pandemic. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The record is projected with the addition of a few thousand extra hotel rooms added to the supply since the last record was set around 2011, Zia noted.

It might be unwelcome news for travellers who have dragged their feet, but it's good news for a summer festival that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stampede was cancelled for the first time in 100 years at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The organization lost $26.5 million and laid off around 90 per cent of its employees.

The event returned at about half-capacity in 2021 and ended up reporting a $8.3 million loss.

Fortunes began to reverse last year, when the Stampede saw its fourth-largest attendance in history and posted positive operating results of $13.8 million.

Stampede Park is shown in 2020, the year the world-famous exhibition and rodeo was cancelled because of COVID-19. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Speaking Tuesday during a press event, Stampede officials said they were optimistic that attendance would track closely to last year, in the range of 1.2 million people.

"We have seen really strong support from both our business community as well as consumers," said Shannon Greer, manager of communications and media relations for the Calgary Stampede.

"I can say that, right now, tickets for the rodeo and the evening show are actually exceeding 2019 levels."

In advance of the Stampede, Calgary-based airline WestJet wrote in a statement that "flight bookings to Calgary have returned to and in many areas are exceeding pre-pandemic levels."

Domestic travel shaping up as surprise

Though last year's Stampede was considered something of a "comeback" for local businesses, early indications are suggesting this year's edition will be stronger, said Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary.

The surprise so far this year is the number of domestic travellers making their way to the city, she said.

"Ontario, British Columbia and exterior Alberta to Calgary — very strong. They represent over half of what we've seen in the early ticket sales and hotel accommodations," Ady said.

"So that is a surprise. You wondered if everybody, once they could leave and get across the border, if they would head out. But they're still really staying within country this year."

Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady says Calgary Stampede will kick off a busy tourism season for the city, one that benefits restaurants, transportation companies, hotels and more. (Kate Adach/CBC)

Optimism from the Stampede coming back full-swing is spreading to the city's business community, according to Ruhee Ismail-Teja, director of policy and communications with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

"In fact, 69 per cent of businesses are optimistic about the future and where we're headed over the next three months," she said.

The Stampede is a huge boost to the local economy, Ismail-Teja said, noting about 30 per cent of those who attended last year were out-of-town visitors.

"It drives tourism, business growth, local jobs, and really continues to help us be as vibrant to the city as we possibly can be. We see lots of concerts and entertainment. And eventually, we do see that infrastructure follows that," she said.

This year's Stampede runs July 7 to 16.