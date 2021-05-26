More details emerge of weekend homicide in Calgary linked to B.C. gang conflict

More details are emerging about a targeted killing in southwest Calgary that's been tied to increased gang violence in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The shooting took place on May 22 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 26th Avenue S.W. When police arrived, they found a man, now identified as Gurkeert (Gary) Singh Kalkat, dead from gunshot wounds.

The victim's brother, 23-year-old Jaskeert Kalkat, was killed in a shooting outside a Cactus Club Cafe in Burnaby, B.C., on May 13. Police have said Jaskeert was linked to gang activity.

The suspects in the Calgary homicide fled in a Honda Odyssey van with a stolen licence plate, according to police, before transferring to a blue, four-door Subaru Impreza in the alley of the 2200 block of 31st Avenue S.W.

"Before fleeing this scene, witnesses reported seeing at least two suspects light the stolen van on fire. Investigators believe that one of the suspects may have sustained burn injuries to his hands and arms during this incident," Calgary police said in a news release.

"Investigators have been in touch with hospitals throughout Alberta and British Columbia, however, have not yet identified any suspects."

Police have released images of that vehicle taken from security camera footage. Investigators say the suspects fled the area, eventually driving north on Crowchild Trail.

Calgary police said the homicide is believed to be directly related to the "ongoing gang conflict" taking place in the Lower Mainland and called it "targeted, pre-planned and deliberate."

"There is a good probability that these offenders travelled to Calgary with the sole purpose of committing this homicide," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the homicide unit in the news release.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.