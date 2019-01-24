Calgary police charge 2 brothers in shooting death of Jordan Moore

Calgary police have charged two brothers with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Hillhurst earlier this year.

Police were called just after midnight on Jan. 22 after Jordan Moore, 34, was found in the alleyway behind the 100 block of 15th Street northwest.

He was taken to hospital and later died.

Police investigate in the alley where Jordan Moore, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound early in the morning on Jan. 22. He later died. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Investigators believe he was shot sometime between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. during an altercation earlier that night.

After multiple search warrants were carried out, two Calgary men were taken into custody and later released. They were re-arrested and charged on March 7, police said in a release on Wednesday.

Jermaine Bailey, 30, and Xavier Bailey, 25, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder.

Investigators believe the accused and the victim were not known to each other but that the incident that led to the homicide was not random.

Their next scheduled court date is Thursday.