Heat warning issued for Calgary with high of 31 C expected Monday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary, along with several other communities in southern and central Alberta, with highs set to reach or exceed 29 C on Monday.

The temperature in Calgary is forecast to get up to 31 C under mainly sunny skies.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada says on its website.

The agency is warning people in the affected areas to take precautions if they're going to be out in the heat, including taking breaks inside cooled buildings and drinking plenty of water.

"Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time," Environment Canada says.

Heat warnings are also in effect for:

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills.

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca.

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg.

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake.

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake.

Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park.

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield.

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost.

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler.

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen.

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.

Drumheller - Three Hills.

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm.

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan.

A low pressure system is forecast to move across Alberta on Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

But Calgary is expected to heat up again on Wednesday, reaching a high of 32 C, before cooling off again to the mid-20s for the rest of the week.