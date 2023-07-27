Vandalized crosswalks, library protests — Alberta police track more hate crimes against LGBTQ communities

Following the vandalism of rainbow crosswalks and protests at public libraries, schools and LGBTQ community events in Alberta, RCMP and Calgary police say they've seen more hate crimes directed at the community.

Calgary police have reviewed 156 files for hate motivation between Jan. 1 and mid-July, and say they've seen a shift in the motivation of hate crime from crimes motivated by race to those targeting sexual orientation and gender.

"This past seven months, or specifically since the New Year, we have seen an increase in that motivation towards sexual orientation and gender, particularly towards members of the transgender community," said Senior Const. Matt Messenger, Calgary Police Service hate crimes coordinator.

Messenger, who reviews all potential hate crimes or incidents reported to Calgary police, said hate crimes are often geopolitically motivated. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more hate crimes directed at Asian communities. When Russia first invaded Ukraine, people from both communities reported incidents.

More recently, across Canada, there have been protests against drag queens reading to children , stand-offs on access to gender-affirming care , and public rows about Pride flags .

Protests of the Calgary drag queen story times — called Reading with Royalty — at local libraries led to hate-motivated crime charges for one man.

"I think there's been a lot more publicity around a lot of the Reading with Royalty events and some of the drag performances I've seen across the city. It's also across the country, too," Messenger said.

He said it seems hate crimes directed at those library events have slowed since charges were laid.

"We're still seeing the protests, but less aggressive," he said. "I would say less criminal activity."

After vandalism of rainbow sidewalks and murals in Okotoks, Alta., and Ponoka, Alta., protests against public libraries, schools and community LGBTQ events, and other hate-related incidents over the past year, Alberta RCMP urged people to report any behaviour they suspect could be a hate crime.

Brie Vuong, community engagement coordinator for LGBTQ support group Calgary Outlink, said since the start of 2023 she has noticed more people reaching out to the organization for peer support after facing discrimination.

Brie Vuong is the community engagement coordinator for Calgary Outlink. She said since the start of the year it seems like there have been more people reaching out to the centre. (Supplied by Brie Vuong)

She said some of the requests for support have also been tied to anti-trans legislation in the United States.

"A lot of the folks that are coming in have reported fears of being in public or facing discrimination, whether that's real actual situations or perceived threats of violence. What really helps that I noticed is to be around with community and to meet others in the community," she said.

Hundreds of anti-trans bills recorded in the U.S.

Irfan Chaudhry, a hate crimes researcher in Alberta and founder of the Stop Hate AB website , said it's possible police are taking reported hate crimes more seriously than they have in the past, but added that strong anti-LGBTQ stances emerging in the U.S. could also be an influence.

There have been scores of bills put forward in U.S. state legislatures this year affecting the rights of two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Irfan Chaudhry is a hate crimes researcher in Alberta. (Hockey Canada)

And Chaudhry noted that the discussions have become highly visible online, which may be emboldening people.

"I think those that maybe were the silent type to not necessarily say or do anything ... may be feeling more emboldened to act because they are seeing more and more pushback in those online, but also offline spaces," he said.

What's happening in Alberta isn't isolated, said Helen Kennedy, executive director of advocacy body Egale Canada.

"People unabashedly are walking around, publicly displaying their hate in communities, which is new for us in Canada. We're not used to that kind of forward-facing violence," Kennedy said.

Helen Kennedy is the executive director of Egale Canada. She said the number of hate crimes is likely underreported. (Supplied by Egale Canada)

"So it is on the rise. It's not comfortable. You don't feel safe to go out, especially if you're a trans person, you don't know how you're going to be received in your community."

This year, Egale Canada launched a report on the thousands of anti-LGBTQ protests and instances of online hate the group has tracked in Canada in the first three months of 2023.

The report said it was launched in response to a "rising tide of hate in this country that can no longer be ignored."

Kennedy said some of the most vocal pushback has surrounded students and youth.

Gender-related policies in schools have drawn debate in recent months . In Ottawa, protesters and counter-protesters swarmed schools, rallying on opposite sides over how gender identity is taught. At least one school went under a lockdown for the day.

She added that the actual number of hate crimes is likely underreported, and may not tell the true story as to the amount of hate the community is facing.

Messenger, from the Calgary police, said combating hate is everyone's responsibility — and he encouraged reporting actions which could be considered hate crimes.

"It takes everyone in society to make society safe. And no one should be victim to it," he said.