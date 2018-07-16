Skip to Main Content
U-turn detour planned as Glenmore Trail upgrades prompt nightly flyover closures this weekend

U-turn detour planned as Glenmore Trail upgrades prompt nightly flyover closures this weekend

Driver wanting to exit from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W. will have to take a detour during early morning hours this weekend as crews complete upgrades in the area.

Drivers to detour south on Crowchild Trail as truck, bus traffic use roundabout for east Glenmore access

CBC News ·
A map showing a detour drivers will use to access eastbound Glenmore Trail from southbound Crowchild Trail S.W. (City of Calgary)

Driver wanting to exit from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W. will have to take a detour during early morning hours this weekend.

The flyover will be closed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday so crews can complete concrete work on the medians.

The detour will see traffic continue south on Crowchild Trail S.W. and do a U-turn between two medians. There will be signage and a flagger to direct traffic onto the northbound Crowchild Trail exit ramp to access eastbound Glenmore Trail.

Truck and bus traffic will be detoured onto westbound Glenmore Trail and use the 37th Street S.W. roundabout to access eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W.

Map showing a truck and bus detour due to the closure of the Glenmore Trail flyover this weekend. (City of Calgary)
The route trucks and buses will use while the Glenmore Trail flyover is closed this weekend. (City of Calgary)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us