U-turn detour planned as Glenmore Trail upgrades prompt nightly flyover closures this weekend

Driver wanting to exit from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W. will have to take a detour during early morning hours this weekend.

The flyover will be closed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday so crews can complete concrete work on the medians.

The detour will see traffic continue south on Crowchild Trail S.W. and do a U-turn between two medians. There will be signage and a flagger to direct traffic onto the northbound Crowchild Trail exit ramp to access eastbound Glenmore Trail.

Truck and bus traffic will be detoured onto westbound Glenmore Trail and use the 37th Street S.W. roundabout to access eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W.

Map showing a truck and bus detour due to the closure of the Glenmore Trail flyover this weekend. (City of Calgary)