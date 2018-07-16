U-turn detour planned as Glenmore Trail upgrades prompt nightly flyover closures this weekend
Driver wanting to exit from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W. will have to take a detour during early morning hours this weekend as crews complete upgrades in the area.
Drivers to detour south on Crowchild Trail as truck, bus traffic use roundabout for east Glenmore access
Driver wanting to exit from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W. will have to take a detour during early morning hours this weekend.
The flyover will be closed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday so crews can complete concrete work on the medians.
The detour will see traffic continue south on Crowchild Trail S.W. and do a U-turn between two medians. There will be signage and a flagger to direct traffic onto the northbound Crowchild Trail exit ramp to access eastbound Glenmore Trail.
Truck and bus traffic will be detoured onto westbound Glenmore Trail and use the 37th Street S.W. roundabout to access eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Dog owners issued warning as deer ticks move into Calgary backyards
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Nenshi says changes needed to make municipal elections fairer
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.