Calgary gangster Trong Minh Nguyen killed in rural shooting

A prominent Calgary gangster has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting just east of the city on Friday.

RCMP confirmed that 39-year-old Trong Minh Nguyen, once a leader of the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) gang, was killed in a targeted attack in Langdon, Alta., that afternoon.

A video of the shooting is circulating online.

In the recording, a vehicle being driven by Nguyen pulls into the driveway of a home on Boulder Creek Way in the Alberta hamlet. Two men are then seen approaching the driver's side of the vehicle from the front and back before firing into the driver's side window.

The footage shows a second victim — a 39-year-old woman who police say was air-lifted to a hospital in life-threatening conditions — leave the car and head toward the house.

The shooters then get in and drive off in a car described by police as a 2019 black Dodge Ram.

RCMP said the suspects may have been sighted in Langdon, Strathmore or Chestermere between Sept. 30, 2022, and Oct. 7, 2022.

RCMP later found the suspect vehicle abandoned and destroyed.

"The suspect vehicle that we believe was involved was located later on in the evening fully engulfed in flames," said Cpl. Lacey Blair in an interview.

Imprisonment and release

The FOB gang engaged in a years-long turf war with rival gang FOB Killers that resulted in at least 25 deaths.

In 2018, Nguyen was convicted of conspiracy to murder Vinh Tung Truong, a rival gang member, in 2012. First at a cemetery and then at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Nguyen was sentenced to 10½ years in prison, but with the time he'd already served, Nguyen had 3½ years left to serve.

He was released in April of this year after completing his prison sentence.

At the time, police issued a public warning confirming he was living in Strathmore area and suggested people keep their distance from him.

RCMP have no suspects in custody and there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.