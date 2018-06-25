Skip to Main Content
Woman who defrauded family doctor of $300K pleads guilty in Calgary court

A Calgary-area woman who defrauded a family doctor of more than $300,000 sobbed as she left the courtroom after pleading pleaded guilty.

Michelle Rauckman, 41, had received advances to build home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Meghan Grant · CBC News ·
Michelle Rauckman, 41, pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 after taking more than $300,000 from a family doctor who had hired her to build his home. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

"I'm a family physician, it's very hard to earn this amount of money," said Dr. Mizanur Rashid outside the Calgary courtroom after the guilty plea.

Michelle Rauckman, 41, who started Rockford Construction in 2012 and was its sole director, agreed to build Rashid's Prince Albert home in 2014. The company's bank branch was in Calgary.

She was supposed to go to trial Monday on a charge of fraud over $5,000. Instead, she entered a guilty plea before Justice Colleen Kenny.

Money used for personal expenses

She admitted to using the money advanced to her by Rashid for the construction of his home for personal expenses, according to an agreed statement of facts read aloud by prosecutor Brian Holtby. 

The doctor advanced a total of $324,000 between October 2014 and June 2015. After the last instalment of $157,000, Rauckman stopped communicating with him. 

"It should be an example to other people that there is no place for criminals in this country," said Rashid. 

"Money is not everything in life, but the people shouldn't do it and there should be justice for people who do this sort of offence."

Defence lawyer Kaitlyn Perrin requested a pre-sentence report for her client. A sentencing hearing has been booked for November.

Rashid finally got his home built and has moved in but says he is still trying to catch up with the financial set-back.

