Calgary

Calgary woman cheats death after device used for first time in Canada to remove COVID-19-related blood clot

Alberta Health Services says a woman considered dead for 30 minutes was brought back to life by Calgary physicians using a new device for what's believed to have been the first time in Canada.

'I can't believe what happened to me and how sick I was, how close to death I was'

The Canadian Press ·
Brenda Crowell, left, and Dr. Jason Wong, display a CAT12 device at the Foothills hospital in Calgary, which Wong used to save Crowell's life after she developed a deadly blood clot caused by COVID-19. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Brenda Crowell of Calgary contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and developed a pulmonary embolism in May.

Dr. Jason Wong with the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary says his team received approval to use the device — the Indigo Lightning CAT12 — in what's believed to be its first use in Canada to extract the blood clot from Crowell's lungs.

The CAT12 is a tube the size of a large drinking straw and allows medical experts to remove larger blood clots than previously able with a minimally invasive procedure. 

Crowell says it's a miracle to be alive after spending almost a month in hospital, including eight days in a medically induced coma.

She hopes her experience encourages others to get vaccinated, as it did for herself and her family.

"People say there aren't miracles anymore, but there are because I don't think I'd be here if it wasn't for the touch of God," says Crowell.

"I can't believe what happened to me and how sick I was, how close to death I was."

The CAT12 is a tube the size of a large drinking straw and allows medical experts to remove larger blood clots than previously able with a minimally invasive procedure. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
