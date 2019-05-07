Food trucks go through 3-day safety blitz to prep for summer festival season

There's a case to be made that the best way to spend summer is sprawled out on a picnic blanket at a festival, digging into a treat from a local food truck.

But before food truck owners can fire up their engines and ovens, they have to dust off their trucks and make sure everything is in good working order after a long Calgary winter.

The city is partway through a three-day safety blitz this week to make things easier on food truck owners, bringing safety inspectors from different agencies to one location so the trucks can get everything checked out at once — from health and cleanliness to ventilation, fire and electrical.

"[Customers are] going to know that when we're starting out this season, we're starting out on the right note," said Sarah Nunn, manager of the food safety program for Alberta Health Services' Calgary zone.

"So we're making sure that they have all the right equipment, that everything's working as it should be, that everybody's clean and ready set to go."

Nunn said food trucks need the same features as any other restaurant: working coolers, sufficient water, hand sanitizer at the ready.

"Just like any other restaurant. They are a restaurant on wheels."

The City of Calgary is holding an inspection blitz from May 7 to 9 to streamline the process for both inspectors and food truck owners. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

But the roving restaurants do come with unique challenges.

Christian Iturbe, who runs Avatara Pizza, said keeping the generator refueled and the water supply topped up are daily tasks.

"Never mind the fact that you're operating a motor vehicle as well, you have to follow the rules of the road," he said.

Christian Iturbe of Avatara Pizza says the city inspection process has gotten more streamlined each year. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Iturbe's truck was the second or third to open in Calgary when the program first launched in 2010. Now, his truck is one of 90 licensed to operate in the city.

"Every year it's actually gotten easier, the city has gotten more efficient about how they conduct their inspections," Iturbe said.

A list of all of Calgary's food trucks, as well as a map showing where each truck is on any given day, is available on the YYC Food Trucks website.