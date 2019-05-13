Food truck owners frustrated as options to dump wastewater dwindle

For some, getting to the Flying-J Travel Centre in Calgary's southeast is quite the drive.

But in Calgary, if you own a Food Truck, or RV that's the only place to legally dump your grey water tank.

In 2013, when the Food Truck Program launched, there were 10 locations where both RVs and food trucks could go and dump grey water. The city relied on these private sector facilities.

Companies back away from city-required service

But suddenly, private companies stopped offering the service and since 2018 the City of Calgary has been searching for a solution.

Teagen Nelson and Elycia Ross have been on the food truck circuit for three seasons now, serving local fare from their Lil' Truck on the Prairie. Since year one they've both watched, disappointed as the number of approved grey water disposal sites dwindled from three in their first year down to one location.

Nelson says right now it feels like the city has a rule in place, requiring food trucks to dispose of grey water at select locations, but they haven't set up a system for users to comply with the rules.

This grey water tank has to be emptied after every day of food service. (Helen Pike/ CBC)

"It doesn't feel collaborative between the city, the businesses and the food trucks," Nelson said.

Ross agrees.

"It's frustrating. And it's also frustrating when like, you see that the food trucks are actually like a great kind of community for the city to grow an economy."

According to Alberta Health Services rules for mobile food vending units, wastewater has to be dumped at an approved sanitary sewer — but identifying those falls into municipal jurisdiction.

And in the City of Calgary's own bylaws, not dumping the polluted water at the Flying-J in the southeast comes with consequences. Offenders can be fined between $1,000 and $3,000 — but as with most of the city's enforcement, they use an educational approach.

Nicole Newton is the city's leader of monitoring and compliance with water resources. She says she can't remember ever handing out a fine — but said there's a risk only having one grey water disposal location on offer.

"In the absence of access, Calgarians may dispose of inappropriately in the storm system," Newton said. "And because that is connected to the river, it is a significant concern to us, we want to make sure that the river is protected."

City exploring options

She said the city's currently exploring options, like partnering with private companies, talking to AHS about how to better accommodate mobile food trucks or investing in a public facility.

Newton is hoping to have a proposed solution by the end of 2019.

"It's great to see that this industry has exploded in the city and Calgarians have really embraced [food trucks]," she said. "But we certainly have some things to support them."

Calgary's Food Truck Frenzy attracts all sorts of tastebuds. (Helen Pike/ CBC)

Jennifer Andrews with YYCFoodTrucks helps organize the foodie festivals known as Food Truck Frenzies in the city.

"I wouldn't call it a major problem or hurdle," Andrews said. "But it's definitely a little inconvenient because we have to go fairly far to do that. But we all manage it just fine."

She says over the years she's considered partnering with a company to find a central location for grey water dumping.

But food truck season is in full swing, and Andrews says she hasn't been actively looking.